Castleford Tigers recruit Jordan Johnstone set for debut v Leigh Leopards after move from Widnes Vikings

Castleford Tigers have signed Widnes Vikings hooker Jordan Johnstone on loan until the end of this season.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

The 26-year-old Cumbrian has also played for Whitehaven and London Broncos and in Super League with Widnes and Hull FC.

Johnstone has been brought in to provide cover at acting-half during captain Paul McShane’s long layoff with a broken arm and could make his debut at home to Leigh Leopards this week.

“These opportunities don’t come around too often to be back playing Super League,” Johnstone admitted.

Jordan Johnstone, with ball, in action for Widnes against Wests Warriors in a Challenge Cup tie four months ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Jordan Johnstone, with ball, in action for Widnes against Wests Warriors in a Challenge Cup tie four months ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
“It’s an opportunity I definitely wanted to take straight away and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running, potentially on Friday night.

“I’ve been back in the Championship this year with Widnes, which hasn’t been too straightforward as the results have been up and down, but it has been good to be playing week-in, week-out.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Super League and showing the Cas fans what I am about.”

Johnstone played under Andy Last at Hull and said the Tigers coach is “great and probably the main reason why I am coming over.”

Jordan Johnstone on the attack for Hull FC at Catalans Dragns in June, 2022. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.Jordan Johnstone on the attack for Hull FC at Catalans Dragns in June, 2022. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.
He recalled: “That first season at Hull FC, when he took over as interim coach, he probably got the best out of me and started me.

“He put a lot of trust in me so we have got a great working relationship and hopefully I can come to Cas and deliver the goods for him and for the team.”

Explaining the loan deal, Last said: “We’ve been looking in the market for a nine and Jordan is someone I have worked with before in 2020 at Hull FC.

“He has played a lot of Super League games, so is someone who knows what it’s all about.

Tigers coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Tigers coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“He’s an honest, hardworking lad who comes with a lot of energy to every session and game he is involved in.”

Last added: “He will help complement Cain Robb and do the tough stuff at the start of games and you can then bring on Cain’s dynamism.

“We are conscious of not blocking Cain’s pathway, but [wanted] someone to complement what he brings to the team and Jordan fits perfectly.”

