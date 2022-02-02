Castleford Tigers: Prop Lawler pledges to do justice to shirt worn by Millington

Castleford Tigers prop George Lawler. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The former Hull Kingston Rovers forward has taken over the jersey worn with distinction by club icon Grant Millington, who retired at the end of last year.

Lawler, a member of the England Knights side which beat Jamaica at the Jungle last autumn, admitted “It’s a big number for the club.”

But he stressed: “I’m honoured to wear it. Hopefully I can do the shirt proud. Cas are a good attacking team and I want to fit into that mould.”

Retired Castleford Tigers prop Grant Millington. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ new era under coach Lee Radford begins at home to Salford Red Devils in nine days’ time.

Lawler - a veteran of past battles against Radford when the Tigers boss was in charge of Hull - is confident Castleford are going into the new Betfred Super League season in good nick.

“Radders has been good,” he said.

“He’s a really knowledgeable coach and he gets everyone onside. It’s been really enjoyable since I joined up.

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.