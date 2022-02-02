Castleford Tigers: Prop Lawler pledges to do justice to shirt worn by Millington
NEW SIGNING George Lawler has pledged to do justice to the shirt after becoming Castleford Tigers’ latest No 10.
The former Hull Kingston Rovers forward has taken over the jersey worn with distinction by club icon Grant Millington, who retired at the end of last year.
Lawler, a member of the England Knights side which beat Jamaica at the Jungle last autumn, admitted “It’s a big number for the club.”
But he stressed: “I’m honoured to wear it. Hopefully I can do the shirt proud. Cas are a good attacking team and I want to fit into that mould.”
Tigers’ new era under coach Lee Radford begins at home to Salford Red Devils in nine days’ time.
Lawler - a veteran of past battles against Radford when the Tigers boss was in charge of Hull - is confident Castleford are going into the new Betfred Super League season in good nick.
“Radders has been good,” he said.
“He’s a really knowledgeable coach and he gets everyone onside. It’s been really enjoyable since I joined up.
“At first, it’s like being a new kid at school working out where to sit and everything, but the boys have been great and now we just want to get started against Salford next Friday.”