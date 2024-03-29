Watched by a crowd of 9,026, Tigers started well in the opening game of Betfred Super League’s Easter weekend and put Rhinos under huge pressure in the first half, forcing five goalline drop-outs. But, after Danny Richardson hit a post with an early penalty, the home side couldn’t find a way through the opposition’s defence and were made to pay when Leeds broke the deadlock a couple of minutes into the second period. That took the wind out of Castleford’s sails and they never looked like getting back into the contest, despite Josh Simm’s late try which Richardson converted. Here’s how the Tigers players rated.