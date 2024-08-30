Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford Tigers are close to being confirmed as a Grade A club, coach Craig Lingard believes.

But he admits it is crucial they get back to winning ways over this season’s remaining four games and draw a full-house for their final home fixture against Leigh Leopards next week. Castleford were granted a B grade in provisional ratings issued last year. From the end of this season, the make up of the top–flight will be decided on a points system, based on five factors: community, performance, finance, fandom and stadium, with clubs awarded A-grade status guaranteed a place in the top-flight.

Tigers say they have made significant improvements since the indicative grades were announced and Lingard is confident they will be playing Betfred Super League rugby in 2025. “We believe we’re right on the cusp of being a grade A club,” Lingard insisted.

“If we get a grade A in October, how many people will be shaking their heads wondering where that has come from since the start of the season? We’ve been doing our work quietly and are really comfortable and confident we’re going to be a Super League club next year.”

Muizz Mustapha is set to return for Castleford Tigers at Hull FC on Saturday after a one-game ban. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

League position and home attendances are factored into the grading. They are hoping for a sell-out against Leigh and Lingard, whose side visit Hull FC tomorrow (Saturday), stressed: “A win this week would be significant for us to get some more people there for our last home game.

“If we climb a position [on the table] it won't make a huge amount of difference this year, but it's over a three-year period so our position this year is going to be with us for the next three years. The higher up the table we can finish, the more it's going to benefit us in the long term.”

Hull are second from bottom, one place and seven points behind Tigers. “They are a bit similar to us in that they're desperate for a win or two between now and the end of the season,” Lingard added.

Castleford Tigers will be without Jacob Miller for Saturday's game at Hull FC. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We don't want our season to peter out. We got to the point with nine games left where we had more points than in the whole of last season, but we haven't got any more points since then.

“We need to win some more games to make sure that positivity remains. It has got the makings of a really exciting contest. There are positional points to play for and pride as well. We want to perform like it matters to us.”

Jacob Miller - who is resting an ankle injury - and Luis Johnson drop out from the team beaten by Warrington Wolves last week. Muizz Mustapha has completed a one-match ban and George Lawler returns to the 17.

Cain Robb will be 18th man after recovering from a shoulder injury. Rowan Milnes, Brad Martin and Corey Hall retain their place after not being selected against Warrington.

Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Hull FC: from Tuimavave, Ese’ese, Houghton, Sao, Fash, Lane, Ashworth, Smith, Gardiner, Barron, L Martin, Jebson, Balmforth, Walker, Moy, Charles, Briscoe, Aydin, Ruan, Eseh, R Westerman.

Castleford Tigers: from Hooley, I Senior, Watts, McShane, Lawler, El-Zakhem, Mellor, J Westerman, Horne, Milnes, Mustapha, Namo, Qareqare, Robb, B Martin, Tate, Hill, Hindmarsh, Hoy, C Hall, Windley.

Referee: Liam Rush (Mirfield). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.