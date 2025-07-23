Castleford Tigers news: ex-Hull KR man signs new long-term contract

Castleford Tigers have announced a new contract for one of their first-choice forwards.

George Lawler joined Tigers from Hull KR ahead of the 2022 season and this is the final year of his second deal with the club. He has now penned terms for the next three campaigns, keeping him at Castleford until the end of 2028. The 29-year-old, who can play at prop, second-row or hooker, has 148 Betfred Super League appearances to his name, 75 of them for Tigers.

A scorer in each of the last three games, he is ever-present this term. Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester said: “We are delighted to get this deal over the line. George is a very influential player in the squad and consistently performs well. He’s a player that leads with his actions on the field and is equally impressive off it. I’m looking forward to seeing George playing in Cas colours for the next three years.”