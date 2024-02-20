Castleford Tigers mourn former player who also had spells with Leeds rugby league clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prop-forward, Chawner made his debut for hometown club Castleford in a 15-0 Easter Monday derby at Featherstone Rovers on April 23, 1973. The last of his 14 appearances came on Boxing Day that year, also at Featherstone, when Castleford were beaten 10-6.

After Castleford, Chawner joined New Hunslet where he played throughout the 1974-75 and 1975-76 seasons, scoring six tries in 51 appearances. His final game was a 17-15 loss to Batley on September 12, 1976.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad