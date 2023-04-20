Fijian international Jason Qareqare has scored eight tries in 14 Betfred Super League appearances since making his debut two years ago.

The initial fortnight’s loan will be extended on a week-by-week basis. Tigers have a recall option on the 19-year-old who has played for them three times this season, as well as twice on dual-registration with Midlands Hurricanes.

The deal was announced on Thursday, the day after Tigers confirmed interim-boss Andy Last as their new head-coach on a contract until the end of 2025.

Jason Qareqare in action for Tigers against Leeds last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Last said: “We know what potential Jason has got, so for him to play regular first team rugby at Bradford in the Championship will benefit him in terms of his performance.

“I haven’t been able to give him as many games as we possibly wanted to, but that’s due to the nature of the games we’ve been playing and the form of people in front of him like Greg Eden who has been good for us on that left-wing and Bureta Faraimo carrying strong out of back-field on the right.

“It has probably been a case that the opportunities haven’t fallen for Jason to get exposure at Super League level this year, but we know this opportunity at Bradford will benefit his development. He will certainly be one for us for the future.”

Tigers coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Meanwhile, Last has outlined the areas he feels Tigers need to improve as they aim to climb out of relegation danger.

Tigers are third from bottom going into Friday’s home game against Hull KR and Last said: “I am excited by the opportunity.

“The big thing for us this week is to just focus on Hull KR. I think we have been competitive the last few weeks and there’s some positives to build on.