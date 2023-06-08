Tigers, who play host to Salford Red Devils on Friday, have beaten Rhinos twice this term, including a 26-24 Magic Weekend success last Saturday.

But Miller insisted: “I can’t put that down to anything in particular, I think the last few weeks especially, we’ve taken a lot of accountability between the group and we’ve worked probably harder than any other time.

“I’d just put it down to that. We spoke about a few things before the Huddersfield game and hopefully we can have a fresh start for the back end of the year and kick on now.”

Jacob Miller scored Tigers' opening try in the Magic Weekend win over Leeds. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The victory in Newcastle ended a six-match losing run and Miller added: “Consistency is key, it’s only one win and we aren’t getting too far ahead of ourselves.

“We know the start of this year has not been good enough and hopefully now we can get some consistency within the group.”

Tigers are without Alex Mellor (head injury), Elliot Wallis (pectoral muscle) and Liam Watts (suspended) from last week’s team.

Back-rower Aaron Willis is in contention for his debut and Mahe Fonua, Nathan Massey, Alex Sutcliffe, Cain Robb, Jacob Hookem and Will Tate are vying for a recall.

Alex Mellor, who scored two tries agianst Leeds, misses the Salford game through concussion.Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers: from Turner, Fonua, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Westerman, Massey, Sutcliffe, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Robb, Martin, Hall, Hookem, Qareqare, Willis, Tate.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Watkins, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Vuniyayawa, Stone, Partington, Atkin, Addy, Dupree, Sidlow, Borough, Williams, Costello, Hellewell, Cross.