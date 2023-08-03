The 28-year-old prop, signed on loan from Canterbury Bulldogs, is set to make his home debut when Tigers face Huddersfield Giants on Friday (8pm).

Tsikrikas arrived at the Jungle in the middle of a relegation battle with only points difference separating Tigers from Betfred Super League’s bottom club Wakefield Trinity.

There is no relegation in Australia, but Tsikrikas insists know what he has got himself into and is up for the fight.

New signing Billy Tsikrikas, right, made his Tigers debut against Hull KR last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s not easy," he admitted. "There’s a lot of pressure on a lot of people, but at the same time we have just focused on ourselves.

“We can’t change anything that has happened, it is all about ourselves and the next seven games. We all know how important rugby league is for this town and we want to make this club proud of its players.”

Tsikrikas got a first taste of Super League when Castleford lost at Hull KR last week. He reflected: “It was everything I expected, I knew it was going to be challenging and unfortunately we couldn’t get the win, but it was a really good experience for me.

“A lot of it [Super League] is an arm wrestle, it’s set for set and you’ve got to tough it out. I think that can suit my game style a lot, so I am looking forward to the next few weeks and hopefully getting accustomed to that.”