The 28-year-old New Zealand-born forward joined Tigers ahead of the 2020 season from Toulouse Olympique and made 25 appearances.

Hepi, son of former Castleford and Featherstone player Brad Hepi, has also played for Hull KR and Whitehaven.

He has found chances hard to come by and has moved back to the Championship in the hope of more game time.