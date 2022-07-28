The 30-year-old joined Tigers from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2020 campaign and has scored six tries in 51 appearances.

Describing himself as “over the moon to be staying,” Griffin said: “I think the club is going really well and I like the direction it is going in.

“I like the way I’m playing at the minute and the way I'm being played in games and things are moving forward from here.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Griffin, pictured being tackled by Hull KR's Matt Parcell and Jez Litten, has signed a new long-term contract with Castleford Tigers. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Griffin insisted: “I don’t do the pretty things, I suppose, but I like to think I work hard, doing the things that might not get noticed by fans, but the coaches and the boys notice.

“I still have a lot of good years left in me and hopefully I can put them to practice while I’m here.”

Coach Lee Radford regards Griffin as the sort of player he can build a team around.

George Griffin is 'over the moon' to be staying at Tigers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“George is really good around the place, he is a senior bloke that comes in and does all the off-field stuff really well,” Radford said.

“He trains with intensity, he’s very rarely not on the field and rarely in the physio room.

“He brings a lot off the field and ticks a lot of boxes for what I am after on the field as well.”

The coach added: “His career has maybe been a bit of a slow burner.

George Griffin was part of Tigers' Wembley side last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He is improving year on year, I think his progression is steady and I’m really happy with his performances.

“A lot of stuff I place value on he does really well.