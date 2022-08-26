Castleford Tigers confirm Derrell Olpherts exit: Winger linked with Leeds Rhinos
Castleford Tigers have confirmed the departure of winger Derrell Olpherts who has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos next season.
Tigers say wingers James Clare and Sosaia Feki, centre/second-row Cheyse Blair and full-back/half-back Ryan Hampshire will also leave at the end of this season, along with stand-off Jake Trueman who has signed for Hull.
Olpherts has scored 35 tries in 63 games since joining Tigers from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2020 season.
A brace of touchdowns in Thursday’s 19-18 win at Warrington Wolves took his tally for the season to 17.
Former Castleford loanee Hampshire rejoined Tigers for a second spell in March, after leaving Wakefield Trinity last autumn.
He scored two tries in five games before suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (acl) injury.
Tigers say he will continue his rehabilitation with the club and “discussions regarding his future” at Castleford will be held “at an appropriate time somewhere in the future”.
Feki was a high-profile signing from Cronulla Sharks, but a series of injuries limited him to just two first team appearances during his three seasons with Tigers.
Blair scored 10 tries in 54 games after joining Castleford from Melbourne Storm in 2019.
Clare is in his second stint with his hometown club, having made his Super League debut in 2012 and has been part of the academy coaching staff this season.
Trueman’s move to Hull was confirmed last month, shortly after anterior cruciate ligament damage brought his season to an early end.