Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers say wingers James Clare and Sosaia Feki, centre/second-row Cheyse Blair and full-back/half-back Ryan Hampshire will also leave at the end of this season, along with stand-off Jake Trueman who has signed for Hull.

Olpherts has scored 35 tries in 63 games since joining Tigers from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2020 season.

A brace of touchdowns in Thursday’s 19-18 win at Warrington Wolves took his tally for the season to 17.

Derrell Olpherts scores for Tigers against Rhinos this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Castleford loanee Hampshire rejoined Tigers for a second spell in March, after leaving Wakefield Trinity last autumn.

He scored two tries in five games before suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (acl) injury.

Tigers say he will continue his rehabilitation with the club and “discussions regarding his future” at Castleford will be held “at an appropriate time somewhere in the future”.

Ryan Hampshire. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Feki was a high-profile signing from Cronulla Sharks, but a series of injuries limited him to just two first team appearances during his three seasons with Tigers.

Blair scored 10 tries in 54 games after joining Castleford from Melbourne Storm in 2019.

Clare is in his second stint with his hometown club, having made his Super League debut in 2012 and has been part of the academy coaching staff this season.

Trueman’s move to Hull was confirmed last month, shortly after anterior cruciate ligament damage brought his season to an early end.