Boss Craig Lingard has explained why Castleford Tigers are resigning so many of their current players when they are third from bottom on the table.

Nine members of the existing squad have penned longer-term deals over the past couple of months, despite Tigers’ lowly position in Betfred Super League. Thursday’s visitors Hull KR have been transformed from also-rans to title contenders in recent seasons and Lingard admits Castleford are “two or three years away” from doing something similar, but feels experience gained this term will narrow the gap.

He admitted: “The question has been raised, why are we resigning players when we’re third from bottom? If they’re not good enough now, will they be good enough next year?

Joe Westerman will return from injury when Castleford Tigers play host to Hull KR on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Yes, we believe they will be and hopefully we can bring in some players around them as well. Players who get 20-25 Super League games this season will be significantly better next season. If we can get six-eight players to do that, we will be in a lot better position at the start of next season than we were at the start of this.”

Joe Westerman and Muizz Mustapha are back in Tigers’ initial squad to face Rovers, though Lingard confirmed the latter will not play. Luke Hooley, Josh Hodson and Sam Hall retain their place after not featuring in last week’s 17, while Liam Watts drops out from the side narrowly beaten by Wigan Warriors, because of a family illness.

Castleford Tigers: from Hooley, Wood, I Senior, Miller, El-Zakham, Mellor, Westerman, Horne, Griffin, Milnes, Putt, Hodson, S Hall, Mustapha, Namo, Qareqare, Robb, Hill, Hoy, C Hall, English.

Hull KR: from Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, R Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Minchella, Luckley, Whitbread, Storton, Tanginoa, May, Fishwick, Gorman, Burgess, Broadbent, Brown, Richardson.