Last was confirmed as Tigers’ head-coach in April after a spell in caretaker-charge. He is also assistant to England boss Shaun Wane and revealed he is “looking to continue” that role alongside his club duties.

“I feel as though it's a great coup for the club that I'm an England assistant-coach, working at international level and building relationships with players at different clubs,” Last said ahead of Tigers’ Betfred Super League game at Leigh Leopards on Friday.

“The work and development you get in terms of knowledge and experience is second to none. It's something I definitely want to continue.”

Gareth Widdop is set to return for Tigers against Leigh. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Last has also revealed he is looking to appoint an assistant to work alongside his current number two Scott Murrell.

“A couple of guys who actually applied for the [head coaching] job have expressed an interest so I've had some chats with them,” he said.

“We're having a look within the game as well. I don't want to rush it. It's an important appointment.”

Last will “neither confirm nor deny” speculation linking Tigers with Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan and Huddersfield Giants’ former Leeds Rhinos forward Owen Trout for next season.

Greg Eden could be sidelined for four-six weeks. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Both are in the final year of their contract and free to talk to rival clubs and Last said: “We’re not ruling out anybody. We’re looking at everyone on the market and seeing how they can best fit.”

Tigers, second from bottom in Betfred Super League, will travel to Leigh without Greg Eden who is facing four-six weeks out of action with a calf muscle injury.

Mahe Fonua is out of the country on compassionate leave but expected to return next week.

Suaia Matagi and Will Tate have been dropped and Dan Smith has joined Featherstone Rovers on loan.

Tigers coach Andy Last on England duty last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Winger Elliot Wallis is poised to make his debut and Niall Evalds, Gareth Widdop, Nathan Massey, Muizz Mustapha, Cain Robb, Brad Martin and Luis Johnson could be recalled. Adam Milner will make his 300th appearance for Tigers.

Last described Friday’s task as “very, very challenging,” but insisted: “We’re looking forward to going there and trying to showcase the best of Castleford.”

Leigh Leopards: from Hardaker, Briscoe, Chamberlain, Leutele, Charnley, J Mellor, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Asiata, Nakubuwai, Reynolds, Holmes, O’Brien, Davis, Smith, Gannon. O’Donnell, Wilde, Seumanufagai.

Castleford Tigers: from Evalds, Turner, Faraimo, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, A Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Milner, Broadbent, Mustapha, Robb, Martin, Wallis, Hall, Watts, Johnson.