Tigers go into Friday’s round 12 visit of Catalans Dragons second from bottom in the table, with just two wins to their name.

The top-six is eight points away, but Leeds Rhinos reached fifth spot and the Grand Final from a similar situation last year and Griffin believes Tigers can do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has not been good enough from us so far,” he admitted. “But there’s still a long way to go in the season and hopefully we can turn things around and get in the six and who knows once you get in there? I am confident we can beat anyone on our day.”

Tigers' George Griffin tackled by Alex Walmsley of St Helens earlier this season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

With Tigers just four points clear of Wakefield Trinity, fans may be more concerned about pulling away from the relegation zone, but Griffin stressed: “We want to look forward, rather than at what’s behind us.”

He said: “The good thing about the league at the minute is it is so tight, probably the tightest league I have seen for a few years.

“No one is running away with it massively. It’s not often you’ll see such a middle pack within a couple of wins of each other.

Along with Alex Mellor (number 12), Tigers' George Griffin tackles Lee Kershaw during this season's derby win over Wakefield Trinity. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we pick up a few wins and get the ball rolling a bit, we’re not too far off the six then and hopefully we can get in it and stay there.