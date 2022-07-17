Powell’s old club inflicted a potentially lethal blow to Warrington’s Super League play-off hopes.

The Wolves coach, who spent eight years in charge of his home-town club before leaving at the end of last season, watched his side fall 27-0 behind before staging a spirited, if fruitless, comeback, eventually succumbing 35-22.

The result strengthens Castleford’s spot in the top six but leaves Powell’s men well adrift in ninth place, four points behind Hull with eight matches left of the regular season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GOOD DAY: Castleford Tigers' Alex Mellor runs into Warrington Wolves' Peter Mata'utia and Matty Nicholson Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The only disappointment for Radford, was the dismissal of centre Cheyse Blair on the hour and the loss of full-back Niall Evalds to a wrist injury.

“His (Evalds) shoulder popped out, so we lose another one,” Radford said. “In three weeks that’s Ryan Hampshire, Jake Trueman and Niall and they are massive blows for us.

“But they are an unbelievable group at swimming against the tide. We’re fighting above our weight, we keep fighting and scrapping.

“The build-up has been all about returning players but for us it was about getting back to showing the efforts we’ve shown over the last month.

Castleford Tigers' Alex Sutcliffe scores a try in the 35-22 win over Super League rivals Warrington Wolves at Wheldon Road. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“There was a period when the game swung away from us but fortunately we found some answers.

“We found a way to win the game, which was an important game for us.”

Radford had his captain Paul McShane back from suspension but was forced to continue with Greg Eden, a specialist winger, at stand-off in the absence of Trueman and Gareth O’Brien.

However, Eden looked completely at ease in the role as he laid on the first two tries of the game for team-mate Derrell Olpherts, running into line and working the ball out to the right wing, where he himself has scored the bulk of his 101 tries so far for the club.

HAPPY DAYS: Castleford Tigers' head coach Lee Radford Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Warrington were all at sea in the opening quarter and, when they created an opening for left winger Matty Ashton, Evalds quickly shut it down with a tremendous last-ditch tackle and the home side extended their lead within a minute.

McShane’s grubber kick caught his former team-mate Oliver Holmes flat-footed and enabled scrum-half Danny Richardson to touch down for his side’s third try, to which he added his third conversion.

McShane then came up with a 40-20 kick to create the position for Richardson to slot over a drop goal and both playmakers combined to get Evalds slicing through for Castleford’s fourth try five minutes before the break.

Evalds immediately left the field after damaging his wrist in the act of scoring and Jason Qareqare took over at full-back for the second half, while Connor Wrench replaced Dean after he went off for a head injury assessment.

It did not take Qareqare long to make an impact as he chimed into the line and took Richardson’s pass to force his way over for another Tigers try.

Trailing 27-0, the Wolves mounted something of a fightback without ever threatening to overhaul the deficit.

Second rower Ben Currie won the race to George Williams’ grubber kick to touch down after 53 minutes and three minutes later the pair combined to get Ashton racing over.

Castleford were then reduced to 12 men with the dismissal of Blair for a high tackle on winger Josh Thewlis and the visitors made the advantage count as hooker Daryl Clark and Holmes went over for further consolation tries.

The Tigers managed another try, created by Joe Westerman for substitute Alex Sutcliffe, and Richardson rounded off the scoring with a penalty, his fifth successful kick from seven attempts.