Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire 'feels sorry' for Salford Red Devils but makes no mercy vow

New director of rugby Chris Chester’s appointment could be a game-changer for Castleford Tigers, coach Danny McGuire reckons.

Sunday’s home clash with Salford Red Devils is Tigers’ first fixture since the former Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR team boss joined the club last week. Chester spent four seasons in a similar role with Leigh Leopards, overseeing recruitment as they were promoted to Betfred Super League, twice finished fifth in the table and won the Challenge Cup.

“It has been really good, he has been really helpful,” McGuire said of Chester’s arrival. “He is really proactive, he is on the phone more than anybody I have ever seen and he is making things happen. Recruitment and retention is not easy, there’s lots of moving parts all the time, but it has been really positive. I think he is settling in really well, he is having a look at our environment and I am excited to see what he can help us do and create.”

McGuire, who is in his first full season as a head-coach, reckons he and the club can only benefit from Chester’s experience. “He is a good sounding board,” he added. “He is in the office every morning, telling me and the other coaches what he feels. I think he is going to be a really good addition to the group. I am confident we can make things happen and turn things around.”

Sunday's visit of Salford Red Devils will be Chris Chester's first game as Castleford Tigers' director of rugby. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Sunday’s game is a chance for Tigers to double the current two-point gap on the bottom pair of Salford and Huddersfield Giants, who visit table-topping Hull KR on Saturday. Tigers have already beaten Salford once this season, winning 22-14 at the Jungle in March and - with reports this week suggesting the cash-strapped club are facing a winding-up order - there is no sign of the Red Devils’ crisis easing.

But McGuire insisted: “We are preparing for the best version of Salford. They could have Nene Macdonald and Ryan Brierley and a few other bodies back. I feel really sorry for their group, they have been through a lot and I feel sorry for Paul Rowley, who is a great coach.

“He is having to do it tough, but we have got a lot going on at this club that we need to look after. We can’t spend too much time thinking about or feeling sorry for anyone else. We have got to prepare and do everything possible to put ourselves in the best position to play well.”

Castleford Tigers' coach Danny McGuire. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

McGuire reckons the win two months ago will give Tigers confidence for Sunday’s game. “They had the strongest team they’ve had all year,” he recalled. “We just need to prepare the same and whatever’s thrown at us, we are ready for it.”

Whatever Salford do, McGuire stressed Tigers must be better than they were in the 32-8 loss to Wakefield last time out. “I am hoping that was a blip,” he said of the Magic Weekend drubbing. “Before that we were showing a lot of promising signs. I am looking for a response and for the players to show they care.”

Loan forward Jordan Dezaria drops out from the side on duty in Newcastle after being recalled by Catalans Dragons. Liam Horne, Muizz Mustapha and Cain Robb are vying for a place in the 17 and Sam Hall and Louis Senior could return from injury.

Castleford Tigers: from Hoy, Cini, Wood, S Senior, Asi, Milnes, Horne, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman, Rimbu, Robb, Hall, Mustapha, L Senior, Simm, Okoro, Singleton, Salabio, Amone, Atkin.

Louis Senior could make his comeback from injury for Castleford Tigers against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Ryan, Macdonald, Nikorima, Shorrocks, Marsters, Ormondroyd, Sangare, Davis, Foster, Hankinson, Wilson, Morgan, Connell, Chan, Hill, Vaughan, Makin, Warren.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes). Kick-off: Sunday, 5.30pm.