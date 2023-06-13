Riley Dean, who has made three top-flight appearances for Warrington Wolves this year, will spend the rest of the season at Tigers, though his parent club have a recall option.

The 21-year-old spent the first part of 2023 on loan at Betfred Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers and has played for York Knights, Dewsbury Rams and Newcastle Thunder on similar deals.

He made his Warrington debut in 2019 and won’t be eligible to play when Tigers face Wolves in their next game, on Friday, June 23.

Riley Dean in action for Warrington against Leigh last month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I enjoyed my time at Featherstone this season, but this will be a good step up for me to play Super League,” Dean said.

“Playing more games in the top competition week-in, week-out will be good for my development and hopefully I can play well.

“I like to think I can bring a bit of everything when I play. I like to run the ball and get stuck in. I’ll try and bring that with me to Cas.”

Riley will reunite with former Warrington pivot Gareth Widdop – who has been playing at full-back – and reckons he is also relishing training and playing alongside fellow half Jacob Miller.

Riley Dean scores for Featherstone against Keighley in February. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I will do my best to learn as much as I can from them,” Dean vowed. “I trained with Gaz a bit when he was at Warrington so hopefully I can keep learning from both of them.”

He added: “I’ve heard nothing but good things about him [Tigers coach] Andy Last) so I hope we can get on well and have a good back end to the season. I want to put in some good performances and have a strong end to the year.”

The deal boosts Tigers’ options in a crucial area and Last said: “Riley Dean is a quality young player with some Super League and Championship experience which will be invaluable for us until the end of the season.

“This signing allows us to get Jack Broadbent in his preferred position of centre, which will help the balance of our team.

Riley Dean's arrival will allow Jack Broadbent, pictured, to revert to centre for Castleford. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.