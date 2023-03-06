The former Hull boss joined Tigers ahead of the 2022 season and his departure comes just three games into the new season, with Castleford yet to get off the mark.

A club statement said Radford had been “relieved of his duties by mutual agreement” and confirmed Last will take the reins for Friday’s betfred Super League game at Huddersfield Giants.

Last was assistant to Radford at Hull and had a spell as caretaker boss in similar circumstances there three years ago.

Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He moved to Wakefield as second in command when not offered the full-time post in East Yorkshire and then rejoined Radford at Tigers.

The Cas statement quoted Radford saying: “With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one.

"Hopefully, it can kick start their season starting this Friday away at Huddersfield. I’d like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond.”

The statement added: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Lee for his time in charge of the first team.

Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The club's board of directors will now begin the search for its next permanent head coach and would ask everyone to get behind Andy Last and the team in the interim period.”

Former Tigers player and assistant-coach Danny Orr, who left Salford’s backroom staff at the end of last season, is likely to be a leading candidate for the Castleford hot seat.