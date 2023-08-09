Castleford Tigers appoint Danny Ward and bring in new assistant for Super League survival mission

Castleford Tigers have tasked Danny Ward with guiding the club to Super League safety after handing the former London Broncos boss the reins for the final six games of the season.

The 43-year-old, who spent the 2006 campaign at Wheldon Road during his playing career, replaces Andy Last in the hot seat and will be assisted by former Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR and Halifax half-back Dane Dorahy.

The Australian joins fellow assistants Craig Lingard and Scott Murrell in the new-look coaching set-up.

Ward's first game in charge will be next Friday's crunch survival showdown with Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Danny Ward is back in Super League with Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I am buzzing and made up with the appointment," he said.

"I am proud to be able to lead such a fantastic club which I have played for and have lots of happy memories at.

"It’s a proud moment for me to be given that opportunity and I am looking forward to the challenge. It’s exciting and I can’t wait to get started."

A Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos as a player, Ward worked his way through the coaching ranks at London before landing the top job ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Danny Ward shakes hands with Jay Pitts at the end of a game against Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Broncos defied the odds to beat Toronto Wolfpack to promotion in Ward's first season in charge and won 10 games in their only year in Super League, a record for a relegated side.

Ward left London in 2021 and has since enjoyed a spell as the defence coach at rugby union club Rosslyn Park.

The Dewsbury native, who also represented Great Britain and Hull KR during his playing career, missed out on the Castleford job previously but now has the chance to stake a long-term claim.

"I’ve always wanted to get back coaching at the top level and I back myself to be coaching at that level as well," said Ward.

Danny Wilson oversaw the process. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I’m thankful for Cas to give me that opportunity to coach back in Super League and I’m hoping I can do a good job in a short space of time.

“It’s a proud club with a rich history in the way they like to play rugby. There are no more passionate fans than at Cas and they are some of the best supporters in the league.

"That knowledge of the club will help because I know people there already and I know a few of the players which will make the transition easier so I can hit the ground running.”

In a message to the supporters, Ward added: "Stick with the boys and get behind us and we’ll put in some performances that will do you proud.”

Dorahy – son of former Australia international and Hull KR legend John – returns to England after gaining coaching experience in the NRL with Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

The 45-year-old is due to arrive early next week in time for the clash with former club Wakefield.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to come to a club like Castleford that is steeped in rich history," he said.

"The challenge of assisting Danny at Cas in Super League excites me and I can’t wait to arrive.

"I’ve lived and breathed these challenges as a player in the UK so I know what it takes."

The pair join a club fresh from a fifth straight defeat, leaving Castleford above bottom spot only on points difference.

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson felt fresh ideas were needed after giving the squad a say.

“We started the process of having to appoint a new coach and we consulted the playing group and asked them what they felt they needed," said Wilson.

"Immediately we thought that Danny Ward was someone who fit the bill and we made contact.

“We’ve been wanting to bring talented young players into the system and it’s the same with coaches as well. Danny is still young with experience at Super League level, and we wanted to bring in another new coach with new ideas.

“We looked overseas to see who the young talented coaches are within the NRL system and Dane’s name came up. We started a process to look at that and his coaching background which was very exciting to us.

“I think it shows our intent to stay in Super League to bring not just a coach of the calibre of Danny Ward in but to also bring in an assistant who is up and coming to complement the great work that Craig Lingard and Scott Murrell are already doing.