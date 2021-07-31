Castleford Tigers announce trio of loan signings

LOAN ARRIVAL: Jimmy Keinhorst has joined Castleford Tigers on loan. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Jimmy Keinhorst has joined the club on a two-week loan deal from Hull Kingston Rovers while Featherstone Rovers pair Jake Sweeting and Loui McConnell have arrived on a one-week loan.

The trio of short-term additions have been made due to a number of Castleford players being unavailable for Monday night's clash due to Covid-19 and return to play protocols.

A Castleford statement read: "Keinhorst joins up with Daryl Powell’s squad immediately, allowing the 31-year-old centre to feature for the Tigers in our next two games against Huddersfield Giants at home on Monday, August 2, and Leeds Rhinos away on Friday, August 6.

"A number of Castleford First Team players will be unavailable for Monday night’s Betfred Super League match at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle against Huddersfield due to Covid-19 and return to play protocols.

"However, a large number of the Tigers squad will be available for selection for the following match on Friday night against Leeds upon completion of their return to play formalities."