Called up at short notice and did a steady job, but no real attacking chances 7
Weight of possession was against Tigers, who lost the penalty count 11-6 and the set restarts 7-0.
A series of injuries and two sin-binnings also made it tough for Castleford, but they scrambled well and were clinical in attack in a win which lifted them to fifth in Betfred Super League.
Here's how their players rated.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
No real opportunities on attack, but solid in defence 7 Took his try well 6. Worked hard in defence 7 God finishing for his brace of tries 7. Ran the show in the first half, scoring one try and creating two others, but knee injury was a concern 8. Still feeling his way back, but had good moments and kicked well 7. Solid stints in the middle 7. A couple of good spells 7. Worked hard in defence 7. Settling in well, worked hard and some big moments defensively 7. Took some knocks early, but battled on and had a big game 8. Clearly hampered by injury and sin-binning was a concern 6. Struggling with a back problem, but did a solid job 6. Some big defence against his forrmer club 7. Effective in defence and couple of strong runs 7.