Castleford Tigers 26 Huddersfield Giants 18: Player ratings as Cas climb Super League ladder

Castleford Tigers turned in a big defensive effort to record a third successive win, against Huddersfield Giants at the Jungle..

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 12:09 am
Called up at short notice and did a steady job, but no real attacking chances 7
Weight of possession was against Tigers, who lost the penalty count 11-6 and the set restarts 7-0.

A series of injuries and two sin-binnings also made it tough for Castleford, but they scrambled well and were clinical in attack in a win which lifted them to fifth in Betfred Super League.

Here's how their players rated.

No real opportunities on attack, but solid in defence 7
Took his try well 6.
Worked hard in defence 7
God finishing for his brace of tries 7.
Ran the show in the first half, scoring one try and creating two others, but knee injury was a concern 8.
Still feeling his way back, but had good moments and kicked well 7.
Solid stints in the middle 7.
A couple of good spells 7.
Worked hard in defence 7.
Settling in well, worked hard and some big moments defensively 7.
Took some knocks early, but battled on and had a big game 8.
Clearly hampered by injury and sin-binning was a concern 6.
Struggling with a back problem, but did a solid job 6.
Some big defence against his forrmer club 7.
Effective in defence and couple of strong runs 7.
