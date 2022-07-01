Architect of the victory, which ended Giants’ six-game winning run in the competition, was stand-off Jake Trueman.

He ran the show in the first half, scoring one try and providing the pass for two others, but was hurt midway through the final 40.

Trueman initially played on, after leaving the field under a green card, but hobbled off moments later in obvious discomfort.

Jake Mamo touches down for Tigers against his former club. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Tigers - who play Leeds Rhinos next at Magic Weekend - also have a concern over captain and hooker Paul McShane was was sin-binned for an alleged dangerous tackle eight minutes from time.

That will be assessed by the RFL’s match review panel on Monday and Cas finished the game with 11 players after Kenny Edwards was yellow-carded five seconds from time.

That apart, it was a good night for Tigers who were clinical in attack and defended strongly, with Edwards having a strong game against his former club.

In front of a crowd of 5,672, Tigers took advantage of two half-chances to go 14-0 up by the end of the opening quarter and were 20-6 ahead at half-time.

Tigers celebrate Jake Mamo's try. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The final scoreline flattered Giants who scored back-to-back tries in the final two minutes, when Cas were a man down.

After eight minutes of Giants pressure, Edwards forced Tui Lolohea into an error and Trueman snapped up the loose ball and advanced before sending Derrell Olpherts in.

Then, on 14, Trueman spotted a gap from acting half well inside Tigers territory and beat Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe and Lolohea on an inspired sprint to the line.

Richardson converted both and added a penalty after Giants had been caught offside following his own 40-20.

Joe Westerman breaks past Giants'Joe Greenwood. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ third try - and Olpherts’ second - came on 31 minutes when Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary attempted to intercept Trueman’s pass but managed only to knock the ball to his opposite number, whose touchdown was improved by Richardson .

Video referee Ben Thaler decided Olpherts had got the ball down despite McGillvary’s attempted tackle and the situation was reversed soon afterwards.

Giants kept the ball alive on the last before Lolohea’s kick found McGillvary and Thaler decided he had touched down before being put into touch by Olpherts.

Will Pryce’s touchline goal cut the gap to 14 points at the interval.

The second half was scrappy and interrupted by a host of penalties and errors.

Tigers’ side included six former Giants players and four of them were involved in the hosts’ only try after the break.

Daniel Smith and Suaia Matagi forced an error inside Giants’ half and then Edwards offloaded to send Jame Mamo slicing through for a try on his return to the team following a spell on compassionate leave.

There was no goal, but Richardson landed a penalty after Leroy Cudjoe was penalised for shoving over Edwards, then Giants were marched 10 metres downfield for dissent.

Huddersfield put Tigers under considerable pressure at times, but the hosts scrambled well before Chris McQueen grabbed a consolation try two minutes from time and in the next set Luke Yates sent Pryce - who converted both - over.

Castleford Tigers: Eden, Faraimo, Mamo, Fonua, Olpherts, Trueman, Richardson, Massey, Milner, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman. Subs McShane, Lawler, Smith, Matagi.

Huddersfield Giants: Lolohea, McGillvary, Cudjoe, King, I Senior, Pryce, Russell, Wilson, Levi, Trout, Jones, McQueen, Yates. Subs Golding, Lawrence, Greenwood, Ikahihifo.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).