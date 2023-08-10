Can you name all 17 ex-Leeds Rhinos players now at Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finalists?
There is no shortage of Leeds Rhinos interest in Saturday’s three finals at Wembley.
Rhinos will make history when they take on arch-rivals St Helens in the first Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup showpiece played at the national stadium
And when finalists Hull KR and Leigh Leopards each sent four players and a coach to a press conference to preview the men’s big game, five of them were former Rhinos stars.
There’s also hefty Rhinos involvement in the third tie of the afternoon, the 1895 Cup final between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers.
Here’s all Rhinos’ connection to the men’s finals.
