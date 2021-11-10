Brett Delaney: Leeds Rhinos legend joins York City Knights coaching staff
Leeds Rhinos treble-winner Brett Delaney has joined Betfred Championship club York City Knights as assistant-coach.
The 36-year-old Australian played for Rhinos from 2010-2018 and retired two years ago after a brief spell with Featherstone Rovers.
The four-time Grand Final winner assisted ex-Leeds boss Brian McDermott - who is now in charge of Featherstone Rovers - at Oldham last season and has coached in Rhinos’ youth system.
“I won plenty of trophies and while that doesn’t have anything to do with coaching, it does come with a winning mentality,” Delaney said of his playing career.
“Coaching-wise, I went through the scholarship and academy season at Leeds.
“I can’t thank [Rhinos under-16s coach] Mark Butterill enough, he helped me a lot as coaching is totally different to playing.
“When I retired, I fell out of love with rugby league a bit, but I got that buzz back when I got involved with the scholarship there.
“I worked with Chev [Walker] in the academy and in the reserves with Rob [Burrow] until it got cancelled.
“I fell back in love with it there and realised I have something to give as a coach. I had 17 years playing, I like to think I can give some of those years back and I’ve really enjoyed that transition.”
Of York, he added: “It’s run like a Super League club – and I truly believe this club will reach Super League in the future. I wouldn’t be here otherwise.
“I haven’t come here just to be an assistant and be happy to stay in the Championship - I’ve come here to win and to be in Super League.”
Knights’ head-coach James Ford said: “Brett has played at the highest level and in the conversations we have had it’s clear that he will have a massive impact on the defensive side of our preparations.
“I think he will have a really positive impact on us.”
