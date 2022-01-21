Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos: Jack Walker and Liam Sutcliffe included as Richard Agar names squad for Odsal derby
Leeds Rhinos will field a mixture of full-time and lower grade players in Sunday’s pre-season game at Bradford Bulls.
Full-back Jack Walker, who missed the whole of last season because of a foot injury, is set to play 40 minutes in his first appearance since November, 2020.
Liam Sutcliffe will captain the team from the halves as he returns from knee surgery which kept him out of the final nine games of last year.
Papua New Guinea Rhyse Martin is one of only three players backing up from the first half of last week’s win at Featherstone Rovers, when coach Richard Agar fielded a near full-strength 13.
The others are utility-back Jack Broadbent and winger Liam Tindall who both played the full match.
Martin’s fellow forwards Alex Mellor and Bodene Thompson will get more game time after playing in the second half last week.
Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Max Simpson, Levi Edwards, Oli Field and Jack Sinfield are the other full-time players on duty.
O’Connor, Johnson and Mustapha will all join Bulls on loan this year, when not required by Leeds.
Academy/reserve players Alfie Edgell, Kai Morgan, Joe Hird and Joe Gibbons have been drafted in from outside the full-time squad, along with winger Mackenzie Turner who played last week.
Edgell is a full-back from the Kippax community club, scrum-half Morgan played for Siddal, Gibbons is a back-rower who was signed from Wetherby Bulldogs and prop Hird is a Stanningley product.
Gibbons’ father Dave Gibbons played for Leeds in the 1990s and is now an assistant-coach with their women’s team.
Rhinos’ squad is: Jack Walker, Liam Sutcliffe, Alfie Edgell, Rhyse Martin, Mackenzie Turner, Alex Mellor, Kai Morgan, Joe Hird, Joe Gibbons, Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O’Connor, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Max Simpson, Liam Tindall, Levi Edwards, Oli Field, Jack Sinfield.
