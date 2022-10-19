The 23-year-old – a Super League Grand Final winner in 2017 – has signed a 12-month contract with the Bulls after finishing the season on loan at Hull FC.

Walker has been beset by injuries in the last three seasons but Bradford head coach Mark Dunning expects the former England Knights man to give the club a shot in the arm.

“I am really delighted," said Dunning.

“It is a deal we have been trying to do for a few months. We identified Jack a long time ago and knew he would add to our group so I am delighted we have got the deal done.

“He will bring experience, quality and a real calmness. The biggest thing I can say is he is 100 per cent fully committed and really excited to get into pre-season and meet the boys and the energy his signing will bring will lift the group.

“It is a good sign that the club can attract a player of Jack’s calibre. He is Super League quality, there is no doubt about that."

Walker was limited to 75 appearances for his hometown club, with his entire 2021 season wiped out by a foot injury.

Leeds Rhinos and Jack Walker have parted ways. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The talented youngster is determined to put those issues behind him after dropping down to the Championship.

“The club’s going in the right direction and I want to be a part of that," he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with Mark. He wants to stamp his own culture on this club and with the players he’s bringing in, it caught my eye and made me want to be a part of this club.

“I’ve got plenty of Super League experience in my time at Leeds and Hull, so I believe I can bring that knowhow to Bradford and impress the fans with how I play. Mark wants to give me the freedom when I play.”

Jack Walker leaves the field after suffering an ankle injury in Hull's home loss to St Helens. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington added: “On behalf of everyone at the Rhinos, I would like to thank Jack for his services to the club.