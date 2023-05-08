Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
2 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
3 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
3 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
5 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

Bradford Bulls begin search for new coach after Mark Dunning departs

Bradford Bulls have begun their search for a new coach after Mark Dunning left the club “by mutual consent”.

By Peter Smith
Published 8th May 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read

Dunning had been in the role since July last year, after a spell as interim-coach. He was previously assistant to John Kear who left the club in April, 2022.

His assistant, former Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood, has been placed in caretaker charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dunning’s departure came less than 24 hours after Bulls lost 46-12 at Barrow Raiders, leaving them eighth in the Betfred Championship.

Mark Dunning. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Mark Dunning. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Mark Dunning. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In a statement on the club’s website, Dunning said: “Having been at the club 10 years it has been an honour and privilege to lead the club as head-coach.

“I would like to thank the performance staff - some often going above and beyond - and the players and I wish all concerned the very best for the future.

“To the fans who have followed the club far and wide, loud and proud, I thank you and hope you get the success you badly crave.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst said: “We would like to thank Mark for his commitment and service to the club and it is disappointing that results have not reflected the hard work and commitment he has undoubtedly shown. He leaves with our very best wishes.”

Lee Greenwood. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Lee Greenwood. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Lee Greenwood. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Related topics:Bradford BullsLee GreenwoodBarrow RaidersDewsbury Rams