Dunning had been in the role since July last year, after a spell as interim-coach. He was previously assistant to John Kear who left the club in April, 2022.

His assistant, former Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood, has been placed in caretaker charge.

Dunning’s departure came less than 24 hours after Bulls lost 46-12 at Barrow Raiders, leaving them eighth in the Betfred Championship.

Mark Dunning. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In a statement on the club’s website, Dunning said: “Having been at the club 10 years it has been an honour and privilege to lead the club as head-coach.

“I would like to thank the performance staff - some often going above and beyond - and the players and I wish all concerned the very best for the future.

“To the fans who have followed the club far and wide, loud and proud, I thank you and hope you get the success you badly crave.”

Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst said: “We would like to thank Mark for his commitment and service to the club and it is disappointing that results have not reflected the hard work and commitment he has undoubtedly shown. He leaves with our very best wishes.”