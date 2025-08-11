Brad Arthur factfile: all you need to know about Leeds Rhinos head-coach after new contract confirmed

Leeds Rhinos are celebrating Brad Arthur’s new contract which will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2026.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about the club’s 11th Super League head-coach.

Date of birth: May 21, 1974.

Place of birth: Sydney, Australia.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur with his players during a pre season training session at AMT Headingley. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Nickname: BA.

Playing career: Arthur spent time as Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers without breaking into first grade. He dropped into the lower leagues as player-coach at Batemans Bay Tigers and then Cairns Brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coaching career: Melbourne Storm under-20s (2007-2009), assistant-coach (2010); Parramatta Eels assistant-coach (2011, 2013), interim-coach (2012), head-coach (2014-24); Leeds Rhinos head-cach (July, 2024-present).

Family: Arthur’s sons Jake, a 22-year-old half-back and Matt, a hooker, aged 20, both play for NRL outfit Newcastle Knights. Jake is understood to be considering a move to Hull FC for 2026.

Rhinos record (as of August 11, 2025): Played 33, won 20, lost 13. Win percentage 66.67.

Background:

Arthur guided Storm’s youngsters to a Grand Final win in 2009 and was appointed assistant to head-coach Craig Bellamy for the following season. He returned to Parramatta in 2011 as assistant to their new coach Stephen Kearney, who he worked with at Melbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was interim-coach at the end of 2012 following Kearney’s departure, served as Ricky Stuart’s assistant the following season and was appointed head-coach for 2014. Arthur spent a decade in charge of the Eels, guiding them to the play-offs five times and a Grand Final appearance in 2022. He was dismissed on May 20 last year, the day before his 50th birthday, having been at the helm for 264 games. He finished with a 52 per cent success rate from 137 wins and 127 defeats.

Arthur joined Rhinos in July, 2024, on an initial 10-game contract. That was extended the following month until the end of this season. Leeds won five of Arthur’s games as coach last year and this season have a record in all competitions of 15 victories and eight losses.