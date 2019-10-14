Boss Ryan Carr leaves Featherstone Rovers - and Leeds Rhinos

Ryan Carr. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rovers say "family reasons" are behind Carr's departure after just one season at the helm.

As reported by The Yorkshire Evening Post last week, former Wakefield Trinity coach James Webster has already been lined up to take over.

Carr, 31, joined Rhinos as assistant-coach on a part-time basis midway through the season.

Ryan Carr (far left) with Rovers' staff. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds boss Richard Agar will now look to appoint a replacement.

Carr guided Rovers to fifth spot in the Betfred Championship and then a Grand Final appearance, where they lost to league leaders Toronto Wolfpack.

The impact he has made at Rovers - and for Leeds - has not gone unnoticed in Australia and NRL outfit Parramatta Eels are among clubs understood to be interested in adding him to their staff.

In a statement issued by Rovers, Carr - who joined Featherstone from New South Wales Cup side Mounties - said: “I am grateful to everyone involved at Featherstone Rovers to have had the chance to coach at such a proud and historic club.

"I have been blessed this year with a very special playing group that has been filled with good people who all wanted to work hard for each other and buy in to what we wanted to do.

"Being able to achieve what we did in such a short time frame is down to the hard work and dedication that those players were willing to put in. Those players are the ones that continue to drive the culture.

"The decision to leave Featherstone is down to family reasons, not a rugby league decision. I base my decisions on the happiness and wellbeing of my family first with my rugby league career coming second to that.

"I have to do what is best for my family which unfortunately means going back to Australia with my young family. I want to make sure I take care of them first and foremost as they are the most important part of my life.”

Rovers' football manager Steve Gill said: “Without doubt Ryan has been one of the best coaches I have been lucky enough to work alongside.

"His honesty and integrity will remain in the Rovers DNA for many years to come and it is vitally important we continue to build from his legacy.

"It has been difficult for the club to keep Ryan’s request under wraps, however it was always important for both Ryan and the club not to release any details that would derail our efforts to get into Super League.

"Ryan and his family leave with our best wishes of the club and fans alike and hopefully one day we can see him as head coach in the NRL.”