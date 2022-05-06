Beevers - a member of Rhinos’ Cup-winning team in 2018 and 2019 - missed the semi-final win over York City Knights two weeks ago, but has been named in coach Lois Forsell’s initial 19-player squad for today.

Rhinos could also be boosted by the return of winger Samantha Hulme who has scored six tries and nine goals in the Challenge Cup this season, but did not play against York.

Elychia Watson is back in contention after playing rugby union sevens for Jamaica in the Bahamas, but Tara Moxon and Sophie Nuttall miss out because of injuries suffered in the semi-final.

Caitlin Beevers scores for Rhinos against Castleford in the 2019 Challenge Cup final at Bolton. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.

Ten of the squad have Challenge Cup final winning experience with Leeds and Georgia Roche, Emma Lumley and Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe played for Castleford in their defeats by Rhinos in 2018 and 2019

Leeds Rhinos: from Beevers, Goldthorp, Roche, Winfield-Hill, Staveley, Bennett, Anderson, Kerrigan, Butcher, Lacey, Hornby, McCallion, Gaines, Hulme, Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Lumley, Lockwood, Barnes, Watson.

St Helens: from Rotherham, Roberts, Hardcastle, Burke, Harris, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham, Williams, B Stott, D Stott, Partington, Birchall, Woosey, Rudge, Sandham, Mottershead.