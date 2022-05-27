The 19-year-old made his debut last season and has featured five times in Tigers’ first team, being named man of the match twice.

Robb, who played as a junior for West Hull and Beverley Braves, joined Tigers’ scholarship when he was 15 and progressed through the academy to the senior squad.

“I am really happy to have signed and to be staying with the Tigers for another two years and I am really excited to keep progressing,” Robb said

“Working alongside Paul McShane - someone who has won a Man of Steel - is great for me because he teaches you so many lessons on the field and off the field.

“Having that composure as a hooker is something he has really helped me with a lot.”

Robb insisted: “My target now is to get more regular minutes in the first team.

“These next two years I want to be pushing on and pushing myself to be trying to get on that field.

“My short-term goal is my development as a player, but my long-term goal would definitely to be to get that number nine shirt here.”

Tigers coach Lee Radford is "very pleased" Robb has agreed a new deal.

“He has some real work to do physically for us to see the best out of him and hopefully we can watch him progress over the next couple of seasons in that area," he said.