Blow for Leeds Rhinos as winger David Fusitu’a set to undergo knee surgery

The winger has only played three games so far this season. He missed two matches after suffering concussion in the Rhinos’ Super League opener against Warrington. He also missed the last two matches against Salford and Castleford due to his knee problem.

Meanwhile, Rhinos have made one change to their squad for Friday’s home clash against St Helens with Max Simpson coming into the 21-man squad for the suspended Brad Dwyer.

Dwyer was handed a one-match penalty notice after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade A tripping in the Challenge Cup defeat to Castleford Tigers.

BLOW: Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu'a is to undergo surgery on a knee injury. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Dwyer will be joined on the sidelines by Zane Tetevano who will complete his two-game ban this week for a high challenge.

St Helens captain James Roby is set to make his 500th St Helens appearance on Friday night.

The Saints squad is also boosted by the return of Alex Walmsley who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Leeds Rhinos from: Walker, Sutcliffe, Handley,Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leemin, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Mellor, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Mustapha, Simpson, Tindall.

Captain James Roby could make his 500th appearance for St Helens against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Percival, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Batchelor, Knowles, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Paasi, Amor, Wingfield, Simm, Davies, Hurrell, Norman, Royle, Bennison.

Kick-off: Friday 8pm.