Between them, the reserves, under-18s, scholarship, women, women’s academy and wheelchair teams have won all their seven games so far.

And not only that, between them they have scored an incredible 474 points, conceding only 26.

The wheelchair side boosted that total with a 118-12 win at Warrington Wolves in their opening Super League match. They face Wigan Warriors at Robin Park on Saturday (10am).

Riley Lumb on the attack for Rhinos reserves against Castleford. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

In the running game, Rhinos’ reserves travel to Hull KR on Saturday (1pm) aiming for a third successive win, after victories over Bradford Bulls (48-0) and Castleford Tigers (46-10).

Not to be outdone, the under-16 scholarship team, who take on London Broncos at Headingley on Sunday, opened with a 68-0 success at Hull KR and the under-18s academy thrashed hosts Newcastle Thunder 84-0 in their only game so far.

The latest team into action were the women’s academy and they maintained the white hot run with a 64-0 defeat of Huddersfield Giants.

The women’s side begin their Super League campaign against Huddersfield at Headingley on Easter Sunday. They won 46-4 at Warrington Wolves in their only warm-up match.