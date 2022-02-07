Blake Austin set to miss Leeds Rhinos’ Super League opener against Warrington Wolves
Stand-off Blake Austin is set to miss Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League opener against his former club Warrington Wolves on Saturday.
Austin has been suspended for one game following his yellow card in Rhinos’ pre-season win over Hull eight days ago.
Rhinos are now deciding whether to appeal.
Austin was charged by the RFL’s match review panel after they watched coverage of the game, when Austin was shown a yellow card for an alleged late tackle – an offence the RFL have cracked down on in pre-season.