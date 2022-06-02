The Australian-born, former Great Britain player will be at Leeds Rhinos in 2023.

Austin joined Rhinos in pre-season, after three years with this Friday's opponents Warrington Wolves, on what was understood to be a one-year deal.

But Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington today [Thursday] revealed Austin is already contracted for next term.

Blake Austin. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Austin has said consistently he is keen to remain at Rhinos and Hetherington confirmed: "His arrangement, as I understand it, provided for two years, but there was an option for either party to come out of it.

"Neither party has done that so it stays as it was."

Austin, 31, has played in 12 of Rhinos' 14 games this year.

Hetherington said: I think Blake, like everybody else, got off to a difficult start, but I think his attitude and commitment are without question.