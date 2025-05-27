Biography of legendary ex-Leeds Rhinos & Hull FC coach Roy Francis to be launched at Headingley Stadium

The first in-depth biography of one of Leeds Rhinos - and rugby league’s - greatest coaches will be launched at AMT Headingley Stadium next week.

Roy Francis was the man who masterminded Leeds’ famous win against Wakefield Trinity in the 1968 Watersplash Challenge Cup final and also led them to success in the inaugural Premiership Trophy seven years later. Francis’ background and achievements made him among the most remarkable and influential figures in the sport’s history and rugby league historian Tony Collins is on a mission to ensure he receives long overdue recognition.

Collins will be at Headingley next Wednesday, June 4 (from 6.30pm) to talk about his book ‘Roy Francis Rugby’s Forgotten Black Leader’. Signed copies will be available and Collins will show rare film of Francis, whose younger son Ian will also be present.

Roy Francis, right of picture, with the Yorkshire League trophy in 1968. Also seen are (left to right) Leeds United's Don Revie and Billy Bremner with the Football League Cup, Harry Swales, chairman of the Leeds committee of the Variety Club and Leeds RL player Bev Risman. Picture by YPN.

Francis, who died in 1989, aged 70, was given up for adoption by his white mother and grew up in a black family who had lived in the Welsh coalfields since the 1880s. Having played rugby union for Brynmawr, he moved north to turn professional with Wigan and, despite facing racism, became the first black man to play for Great Britain in either code.

He was appointed coach of Hull FC in 1951 and led them to two Championship triumphs before moving to Leeds in 1963. He later coached North Sydney Bears in Australia before a second spell with Leeds in 1974-75. Francis is regarded as a rugby league visionary and father of many of the modern game’s coaching methods, having pioneered video analysis, sports psychology and scientific training methods.