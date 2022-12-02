The 22-year-old links up with Lee Radford's side following his release by Leeds Rhinos, for whom he scored nine tries in 22 games.

Broadbent made his final appearance for the Rhinos in May before seeing out the 2022 season in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers.

The former Batley Boys junior has signed a two-year contract at Castleford, ending months of speculation.

"I don't know how long it's been sorted but I've known for a while," said Broadbent with a smile.

"I've had people asking me and have had to play it down. It was probably the biggest worst-kept secret in rugby league.

"Before I even went to Fev this year this was done so it's been a long time coming.

"I'm really excited to have a big season and try to kick on to become a regular Super League player."

Jack Broadbent has joined Castleford Tigers after ending the season at Featherstone Rovers. (Picture: Castleford Tigers)

After playing a variety of roles in the backline during his time with Leeds, Broadbent wants to find a settled position at Castleford.

"There are some experienced players who have done a lot in the game in Mahe (Fonua), Jordan Turner, (Jake) Mamo," added Broadbent.

"Centre is my position and I'll try to nail that down. But I've got some utility value and wherever Radders wants me to play, I'm happy to put my hand up to play there for the team."

Broadbent has completed his first week of pre-season with his new club after representing England Knights in October.

Jack Broadbent during a training session with his new club. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

He is ready to put a difficult 12 months behind him.

"It's been really frustrating," said Broadbent, who scored a double for the Knights against Jamaica at Wheldon Road at the end of last year.

"On the back of my breakthrough season, I wanted to kick on but things don't always go your way in rugby.

"I think it was the best thing for me and the club for me to go to Fev until the end of the year. I was at Leeds for seven years from 15 years old and it wasn't the way I wanted it to end but that's rugby league.

Jack Broadbent in action for Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"I ended up going to Fev and did everything I could to play. It's not just about playing, it's about improving and I feel like going under Brian McDermott really helped me.

"He invested a lot of time trying to improve my trades with little pointers. He didn't get us where we wanted to go but personally he really helped me."

Broadbent is now under the tutelage of Radford, whose team showed positive signs during the 2022 season.

The Tigers have made a positive early impression on the youngster.

"All the boys have welcomed me really well," he said.

"There are a few familiar faces. I met Radders a few times and his views and the way he wants to take the team really excite me. The boys have been class so I've enjoyed my first week.