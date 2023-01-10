Simpson, now 18, was promoted into Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad at the start of pre-season training in 2021 and went on to make four first team appearances.

He underwent surgery after suffering ankle damage during a defeat at Toulouse Olympique in July, but made his comeback in Rhinos’ Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity.

“The knock at the end was’t ideal, but to be honest it probably gave me a bit of time to focus on stuff like putting weight on and things like that,” Simpson said.

Max Simpson is helped from the field after being injured in Rhinos' defeat at Toulouse last July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“It probably put me in a better place than I was before, so it wasn’t all negative.”

Simpson came through the Christmas game, when he started on a wing, unscathed and feels stronger now than prior to his layoff.

He added: “It was fine on Boxing Day and physically I think I am in a much better place than I was before the injury.

“I am a bit heavier now and I felt really fit, for my first game back after injury, l so it’s all good.”

Max Simpson on the ball in Rhinos' home win over Toulouse last April. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Injuries to other players handed Simpson an unexpected debut in 2022, aged 17 and he reckons that taste of Betfred Super League action has put him in good stead as he prepares for the new campaign.

“Last year, I wasn’t expecting to play as many games as I did,” he admitted.

“Obviously injuries and things helped that, but I was pleased to get those games.

“I think I went all right. I probably didn’t make as big an impact in games as I’d like to, but it is a big step up from the under-18s.

Alfie Edgell, pictured playing for Rhinos' under-18s, has been a teammate of Max Simpson since the under-sixes at Kippax and they are now in Leeds' first team squad together. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“I was pleased with the amount of games I got. It was good to get a taste of what it’s like.

“I know what to expect now, going into games against Super League opposition and fully grown men.”

The initial aim for 2023 is to “try and get into the team for a few more appearances”. Simpson - who is beginning the second season of a four-year contract - accepted: “As it stands, I am not first choice so it’s obviously down to what I do and battling with other people in my position to try and get selected.”

Harry Newman and new signing Nene Macdonald are Rhinos’ first-choice centres, with recruit Derrell Olpherts also in the mix.

Newman and Macdonald are both on the injury list and in doubt for Rhinos’ opening Super League game at Warrington Wolves on February 16, but realistically, Simpson’s best hope of regular first team rugby this year might be at another club on loan or dual-registration.

He said. “There’s still the reserves so if I stay at Leeds I’ll play in that, but loans and dual-reg hasn’t been discussed.”

From a team perspective, Simpson reckons Rhinos are looking good ahead of their next pre-season game, at Leigh Leopards on Saturday, January 21.

He said: “It has been a bit of a staggered start to pre-season, with people from World Cup teams and stuff like that coming back at different times, but I was in the first batch of people back and all the new signings have fitted in really well.

“There’s quite a few coming up from the academy as well and we have got a really big squad training this year.

“It has been positive and hopefully we can keep building on that and start the season strong.”

Alfie Edgell, a fellow Kippax product, is among the academy graduates promoted into the senior squad.

“I’ve played with Alfie since I was about six, so it’s good to have him in the first team,” Simpson said.