The return of a key player could give Leeds Rhinos a boost when they begin their league campaign on Saturday.

Hooker/loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the Betfred Super League round one derby at home to Wakefield Trinity. O’Connor suffered knee damage in the Boxing Day fixture against Wakefield and sat out last Saturday’s Challenge Cup win against Wests Warriors, which was the first game he had missed in almost three years.

New signing Ethan Clark-Wood is included just days after arriving from Australia, though coach Brad Arthur has said it’s unlikely he will play. The centre will be awarded a squad number if he is named in the matchday 18.

Second-row James Bentley is back in contention after being rested for the Cup tie. Props Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Nicholson-Watton retain their squad place after not featuring in last week’s 17. Scrum-half/hooker Jack Sinfield drops out after suffering a foot injury against Wests. Unused squad members Toby Warren and Jack Smith also make way.

Jarrod O'Connor could return for Leeds Rhinos in Saturday's season-opener against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Trinity coach Daryl Powell has made one change to the 21 he named ahead of last week’s 82-0 Challenge Cup drubbing of Goole Vikings, with forward Isaiah Vagana coming into contention after injury. He replaces Isaac Shaw, who wasn’t in the 17 against Goole.

Josh Rourke, Thomas Doyle, and Harvey Smith, who also didn’t figure last week, retain their place. New signings Seth Nikotemo (broken thumb) and Cam Scott (hamstring) miss out through injury, along with Josh Griffin, Myles Lawford and Renouf Atoni.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood.

Trinity’s 21 is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Oliver Russell, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Ky Rodwell, Jay Pitts, Thomas Doyle, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Matty Storton, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Matty Russell, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili.