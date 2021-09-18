Big match experience could prove key for Hunslet at Doncaster

UP FOR IT: Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw Picture courtesy of Hunslet RLFC

The Parksiders finished in the sixth and final play-off head spot, one place below their hosts.

But they won 46-26 at Keepmoat Stadium last month and go in on the back of a 32-14 victory at Workington Town in their final league game.

“We’re looking forward to it,” coach Alan Kilshaw said. “Plenty of our lads have big match experience and what I’ve learned since joining Hunslet is they are very good at producing their top performances when the ‘lights’ are on. We’ve trained well this week, building on a lot of excellent work over the last month.

“Doncaster are a good side of course and will definitely be up for the challenge but we’re in good form and we’re confident.”

Simon Brown suffered a fractured arm against Workington, but Jy-Mel Coleman - loose-forward last week - and Dave Gibbons are in contention to take over at stand-off.

Kilshaw said: “I’m very happy with Coleman’s form and contributions, he’s been playing well at loose forward and is also a quality half-back. So is Gibbons - playing him at stand-off would mean less disruption.”

Vila Halafihi could return from injury.

Hunslet (from): Young, Chapman-Smith, Reittie, Cooke, Chrimes, Hartley, Coleman, Gibbons, Brambani, Andrade, Kidd, Halafihi, Whiteley, Hey, Straugheir, Rowe, Wray, McClean, Wood, Summers, Morris.

Referee: Nick Bennett (Wakefield).