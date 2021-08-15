Betfred League One: Hunslet’s Jy-Mel Coleman puts one over brother Jermaine and former London Skolars’ team-mates

Hunslet's Jy-Mel Coleman. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Jamaican international, who has spent much of his career with the Skolars, played a pivotal role in the south Leeds outfit’s success, although captain Duane Straugheir in the second row, and Lewis Young at full-back also made telling contributions.

The Skolars, after having gone 20-0 down at the break - and despite having lost Adam Vrahnos to the sin-bin on the stroke of half-time for a high tackle on Coleman – looked capable of at least getting back on level terms when, despite their numerical disadvantage, they registered a try for Lamont Bryan, who powered past three defenders just four minutes after the restart, Neil Thorman converting from the touchline.

And, after the Parksiders’ Alex Rowe had had a score ruled out for double movement, the visitors were only 10 points adrift when Lameck Juma emulated Bryan by steaming through a trio of would-be tacklers.

Hunslet's Lewis Young. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Hunslet’s supporters – and new coach Alan Kilshaw – have wearied this season of witnessing comfortable leads evaporate.

That, though, didn’t happen on this occasion.

Straugheir sparked a decisive raid on 56 minutes, sending Harvey Hallas down the right, Coleman collecting inside to romp over unopposed. That left the Skolars with real problems, which intensified when Young zipped over from 30 metres for a stunning solo score.

London’s day got worse when, following a forward pass ruling, Aaron Small was sin-binned for dissent, Hunslet wrapping up their victory with a touchdown for Jordan Andrade.

Jermaine Coleman said: “We got back into the game but our skills levels let us down, and so did our discipline. And those are lessons we’re not learning.”

Hunslet’s Kilshaw, meanwhile, said: “It wasn’t pretty, but we did well, although we have to stop allowing teams back into games. There’s lots of improvement to come, but we have it in ourselves to do that.”

That was evident in the opening period, the Parksiders going in front on eight minutes when Wayne Reittie crossed in the corner.

The lead was doubled on 24 minutes when, after Straugheir had had a score ruled out for a

forward pass, Matty Chrimes touched down – the centre later withdrawing with a suspected sternum injury.

Hunslet, despite being without young hal-fback Dave Gibbons through a groin strain, went 18 points clear when a superbly-timed flat pass by Young sent Straugheir charging in from 20 metres.

And the half ended on a high for the hosts when, following Vrahnos’ sin-binning, Coleman landed the penalty from half-way.

The second period was perhaps a shade less edifying from the Parksiders’ perspective. But with play-off places up for grabs, the stage of the season has been reached at which results are all-important.

Hunslet: Lewis Young, Wayne Reittie, Matty Chrimes, Reece Chapman-Smith, Kiedan Hartley, Jy-Mel Coleman, Nathan Conroy, Frazer Morris, Vila Halafihi, Harry Kidd, Joe McClean, Duane Straugheir, Mikey Wood. Subs (all used): Harvey Whiteley, Jordan Andrade, Alex Rowe, Harvey Hallas.