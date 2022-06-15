The 26-year-old, who stands over 6ft tall and weighs 95kg (15 stone) has signed a contract until the end of the current season and brings a wealth of experience gained with Hull KR, Newcastle Thunder, Swinton Lions, Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams and Keighley Cougars. He also had a spell in rugby union with Hull Ionians prior to joining crack National Conference League Division One outfit Hull Dockers, with whom he has featured three times this season.

A late starter in rugby league, he played football until the age of 13, when he joined local club Cottingham Tigers, moving to Norland Sharks in a team that also included current Hull KR star Jordan Abdull. And, following a stint at another leading outfit, West Hull, he turned professional with the Robins eight years ago.

Another native of Hull, prop Kieran Moran who signed for Hunslet earlier in the campaign, was instrumental in enticing his old friend to the South Leeds Stadium while Kilshaw managed to pull everything together in a matter of days.

New Hunslet signing, Macauley Hallett. Picture: courtesy Hunslet RLFC

“I’m enjoying my rugby league again after falling a little out of love with the game a few years ago,” said Hallett. “I feel I’ve a lot to offer Hunslet, especially as I can help bring on some of the younger players. I’ve got a good few seasons ahead of me, being in my mid-20s, and I’m keen to give the Parksiders, who Kieran has spoken very highly of, what I intend to be my best years.”

Kilshaw added: “As soon as I knew Macca was interested I didn’t hesitate to get him on board. He’s a big, strong centre, has speed and is powerful.

“He’s just the type of strike weapon we have been looking for and will add additional size and pace to our back line.

“Macca’s always played well when I’ve coached against him and I now get the chance to work with him, which is exciting.”

Hunslet head coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture: courtesy Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.