Town prop up the table and it was clear to see why as they trailed by 20 points at the halfway stage.

In-form Dale Morton led the eight-try assault with four touchdowns.

Tom Gilmore, who kicked six conversions and a penalty goal, also crossed the Workington whitewash, as did Lucas Walshaw, Luke Hooley and Hodson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On-fire Dale Morton scored four tries in Batley Bulldogs' Championship win over Workington Town. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Batley leapfrogged Halifax on the ladder after the Panthers were nilled at Leigh Centurions who took over at the top of the leaderboard, at least until Featherstone Rovers’ clash with Bradford Bulls on Monday evening.

Dewsbury Rams, meanwhile, led 18-8 at half-time in their home Championship encounter with another Cumbrian outfit, Whitehaven.

But the visitors turned the momentum of the game and finished 26-18 victors.

The wing-centre partnership of Andy Gabriel and Adam Ryder did, however, prove productive for Rams and could be something they can build on.

Andy Gabriel scored a couple of tries but Dewsbury Rams saw their lead overturned by Whitehaven. Picture: PWB Photography.

Gabriel bagged a brace of tries and Ryder crossed for one while scrum-half Matty Beharell landed the points from a couple of conversions and a penalty.

In League 1, fifth-placed Doncaster turned a 12-0 half-time advantage into a 36-6 victory over the side sitting just below them in the table, Hunslet.

Ethan O’Hanlon scored Hunslet’s only try, converted by Joe Sanderson.