Thunder were game visitors to Mount Pleasant but one always felt that their first-half tally wasn’t going to be quite enough. The sides turned around all square at 12-12.

That said, Thunder couldn’t have envisaged the attacking onslaught the Bulldogs were about to unleash.

Dale Morton continued his impressive run of try scoring with a brace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Leak, one of four players to score two tries in Batley Bulldogs' 58-18 Championship win over Newcastle Thunder. Picture: James Hardisty.

And team-mates Alistair Leak, Luke Hooley - another regular try contributor this season - and Johnny Campbell also crossed the opposition whitewash twice.

Tom Gilmore, who also landed nine conversions, and Dane Manning also added to the try tally with one each.

Dewsbury Rams remain only two points ahead of the bottom rung on the ladder after succumbing 26-18 at home to the side sitting a place above them in the standings, London Broncos.

Rams trailed 14-6 at half-time but, in the end, were out-gunned five tries to four, Michael Knowles, Davey Dixon (2) and Oliver Greensmith all crossing for Dewsbury. Matty Beharrell landed just the one conversion.

Scotland international Davey Dixon scored two tries in Dewsbury Rams' 26-18 home Championship defeat to London Broncos. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Jacob Doyle, meanwhile, bagged a hat-trick in Hunslet’s 30-22 home League 1 win over North Wales Crusaders.

Harvey Hallas, Josh Jordan-Roberts and Wayne Reittie also touched down while Jordan Syme landed two conversions and one penalty.