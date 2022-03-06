Betfred Championship: Rovers rally, Bulldogs pipped by a point and Rams rolled over

Featherstone's Craig Hall scored two tries, kicked two conversions and landed a penalty in Sunday's Championship win over Halifax Panthers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Halifax went 12-4 in front but Rovers scored three tries in the final 20 minutes to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

West Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls and Batley Bulldogs played out a thrilling nip-and-tuck local derby which the hosts won 21-20 thanks to Jordan Lilley’s late drop goal.

Aaron Murphy’s try, converted by Dec Patton was cancelled out by Josh Hodson, with Tom Gilmore adding the goal. Lucas Walshaw put Batley in front for the first time, Gilmore goaling, before Thomas Doyle’s 38th-minute try, converted by Patton made it 12-12 at the break.

Ali Leak who touched down for Batley Bulldogs in the one-point defeat at Bradford Bulls. Picture: James Hardisty/JPIMedia.

Bradford took control early in the second half as Patton’s penalty was followed by a try for Liam Tindall, which the former Warrington man improved. With Murphy in the sin-bin, Ali Leak burrowed over, with Gilmore adding a goal and penalty to level things up before Lilley’s decisive 72nd-minute intervention.

In Whitehaven, Dewsbury Rams went down 40-12 to the hosts. Lee Greenwood’s side actually led 12-8 at half-time, thanks to tries by DaveyDixon and Rowan Milnes, both improved by Matty Beharrell but fell away.