It was a crucial two points gained for the Rams who are third-bottom in the Championship standings but can breathe a little easier now after Sunday’s efforts.
Town, without a point after nine games, and second-bottom London Broncos, who were hammered 64-o at Leigh Centurions, already look to the two teams most likely to be cast adrift.
Other than Knowles’ decisive one-pointer, Ollie Greensmith contributed to the tally with a couple of tries and Reiss Butterworth also crossed the whitewash for Rams, who trailed 6-4 at half-time.
Paul Sykes put over a couple of conversions and also landed a penalty.
Heavy Woollen neighbours Batley Bulls are sitting pretty in fourth place after overruning hosts Widnes Vikings, 38-10.
Bulldogs raced into a 22-0 first-half lead and while Vikings produced the expected fight back in the second half, it wasn’t enough to alter the outcome.
Jonny Campbell led Batley’s seven-try charge with a couple of four-pointers with Lucas Walshaw, Michael Ward, Luke Hooley, Josh Hodson and Alistair Leak also adding try points.
Tom Gilmore landed five conversions from the seven attempts.
Only Leigh Centurions, Featherstone Rovers, who travel to Bradford Bulls for the Monday-evening fixture, and York City Knights sit above Bulldogs in the standings with another pre-season title hopeful Barrow Raiders fifth by virtue of a poorer points difference to Batley’s.