It was a crucial two points gained for the Rams who are third-bottom in the Championship standings but can breathe a little easier now after Sunday’s efforts.

Town, without a point after nine games, and second-bottom London Broncos, who were hammered 64-o at Leigh Centurions, already look to the two teams most likely to be cast adrift.

Other than Knowles’ decisive one-pointer, Ollie Greensmith contributed to the tally with a couple of tries and Reiss Butterworth also crossed the whitewash for Rams, who trailed 6-4 at half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Knowles landed the decisive drop goal in Dewsbury Rams' 19-18 win over Workington Town. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Paul Sykes put over a couple of conversions and also landed a penalty.

Heavy Woollen neighbours Batley Bulls are sitting pretty in fourth place after overruning hosts Widnes Vikings, 38-10.

Bulldogs raced into a 22-0 first-half lead and while Vikings produced the expected fight back in the second half, it wasn’t enough to alter the outcome.

Jonny Campbell led Batley’s seven-try charge with a couple of four-pointers with Lucas Walshaw, Michael Ward, Luke Hooley, Josh Hodson and Alistair Leak also adding try points.

Jonny Campbell crossed the whitewash twice in Batley Bulldogs' Championship victory at Widnes Vikings. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com.

Tom Gilmore landed five conversions from the seven attempts.