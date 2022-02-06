Betfred Championship: How Batley Bulldogs struck down Newcastle Thunders but Dewsbury Rams were no match for York

Batley Bulldogs' hat-trick hero Johnny Campbell. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com.

The Bulldogs recorded a 32-14 victory over Championship ‘unknowns’ Newcastle Thunder who trailed just 12-4 at half-time and continued to make the encounter a contest throughout the second half. Johnny Campbell finished Sunday afternoon with a hat-trick of tries for the travellers.

Luke Hooley, Dale Morton and Ben Kaye were the other try scorers while Tom Gilmore managed to convert four of the six in wild and windy conditions.

Batley stand second on the ladder behind Widnes Vikings who thumpred Workington Town 68-18 yesterday afternoon. Third-placed Barrow Raiders won 18-4 at Cumbria neighbours Whitehaven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Beharrell kept Dewsbury Rams in contention with a first-half penalty at York City Knights but the hosts proved too strong after the break. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Fourth-and-fifth-placed sides Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions play their second-round match on Monday evening at Post Office Road.

Dewsbury Rams, meanwhile, were no match for play-offs-chasing York City Knights who triumphed 30-2.

Matty Beharrell landed the first-half penalty points for Rams who must have felt that they were ‘in the arm wrestle’ as they trailed just 6-2 at half-time.

But York went ‘through the gears’ in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points to make the result absolutely safe.