The 31-year-old Australian reckons it will be “one of the proudest moments of my career” if he can help Rovers to promotion in Sunday’s Betfred Championship Grand Final at Toulouse Olympique.

Chisholm played once in Super League for Hull KR, six years ago and is desperate for another chance at the elite level”.

He said: “It would be amazing

Dane Chsiholm kicks during Rovers' 1895 Cup final win over York at Wembley this year. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I’d get to have another crack at Super League with a bunch of best mates.

“That’s the coolest thing about it. I could go and sign somewhere else and play in Super League, but it wouldn’t feel the same.

“I’d love to go up with this group of players and give it a good crack and see how we go.”

Rovers are no strangers to the promotion decider, having missed out against Toronto Wolfpack three years ago.

“It’s going to be massive,” Chisholm said of Sunday’s clash.

“We’ve played in a Grand Final before, in 2019, so I know how to lose one. “They say you have to lose one to win one and hopefully that proves true on the weekend.”

He added: “We have loads of experience in Super League and the Championship.

“It helps on these big days, but most of our squad have been here - we’ve played in that million pound game, we know what it’s all about.

“It will help a lot on Sunday.”

Toulouse are unbeaten this season and inflicted Rovers’ only Championship defeat when they won 23-6 at Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, in August.

“You could say they are the favourite,” Chisholm admitted.

“But we are going over with the mindset we’re going to take what they believe is theirs.

“We have the attitude we’ll be the ones taking that next step up to Super League.”

Former Rovers winger Jy Hitchcox is one of the players standing in their way.

He and Chisholm are lifelong friends and have played together at clubs on both sides of the world, but the Rovers man stressed: “On the day we’re not going to be mates.

“I can’t wait to get out there and try and get into him a bit as he’ll be doing to me.”