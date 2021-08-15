Betfred Championship: Featherstone Rovers win at an injury cost, Batley Bulldogs roar at Lions and Dewsbury Rams edge thriller
Yorkshire rivals Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights were left counting the cost of injuries after a bruising Championship encounter.
York finished the game with no available substitutes, while Rovers’ James Harrison picked up a knee injury in Featherstone’s 44-14 win.
It was the Knights who started well, via two unconverted tries from Ben Jones-Bishop, Rovers responding with touchdowns from Ben Blackmore and Harrison, Craig Hall adding the conversions. York edged in front - after Dane Chisholm was sin-binned - with a Matty Marsh try, converted by Corey Johnson, but Featherstone led 18-14 at half-time thanks to an Alex Walker try. Walker again crossed after the break, before Craig Hall ran in four tries to add to his six conversions for the match.
Alistair Leak ran in a hat-trick of tries as Batley Bulldogs beat Swinton Lions 38-6.
Other tries came from Jonny Campbell (2), George Senior and Greg Johnson, with Tom Gilmore kicking five conversions.
Dewsbury Rams held off a spirited Widnes comeback to clinch a 23-22 victory.
The Rams were 23-12 ahead, thanks to tries from Matt Fleming, Jimmy Beckett and Dale Ferguson with Riley Dean adding three conversions, two penalties and a drop goal, before the visitors fell just short in snatching a late winner.