Betfred Championship: Featherstone Rovers win at an injury cost, Batley Bulldogs roar at Lions and Dewsbury Rams edge thriller

It was the Knights who started well, via two unconverted tries from Ben Jones-Bishop, Rovers responding with touchdowns from Ben Blackmore and Harrison, Craig Hall adding the conversions. York edged in front - after Dane Chisholm was sin-binned - with a Matty Marsh try, converted by Corey Johnson, but Featherstone led 18-14 at half-time thanks to an Alex Walker try. Walker again crossed after the break, before Craig Hall ran in four tries to add to his six conversions for the match.